The decision to remove around 4,000 fire doors similar to the ones in Grenfell Tower doesn’t even address “the tip of the iceberg”, a fire safety expert has warned.

Kensington and Chelsea council, the local authority in charge of the borough where the charred remains of the 24-storey tower sits, announced this week that the Manse Masterdor fire door will be removed from properties throughout the royal borough.

The move comes after tests revealed the door was only able to hold back a fire for 15 minutes rather than the 30 minutes required by building regulations.

The refitting is expected to cost about £3.5m but Charlie Sadler, a fire safety expert who is also a core member of the Grenfell fire forum, said issues extend beyond just the fire doors.

Sadler, who has more than 26 years’ experience working in structural fire protection, said: “It’s not just about the fire door itself. The issue extends a little bit further than just a plain fire door.

“If the fire doors are that way, then what does it tell you about the rest of the building?

“Is it also the compartmentalisation? Are there any issues with the windows, as there was with Grenfell? What’s happened there? Once you start looking into these buildings suddenly you start opening a can of worms.

“It’s not even the tip of the iceberg. It’s just skimming it off at the moment.”