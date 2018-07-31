Man, 66, Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After Woman Found Dead

A 66-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Kent on Tuesday.

The man is currently in a London hospital having also being found with injuries after police were called to a property in Hurst Lane, Kemsley, shortly after midnight.

Kent Police said the man and the woman, 64, were known to each other and that officers are “not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident”

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the woman’s death.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.