Kent Police Recruitment Drive Backfires And Leaves Residents Baffled

A recruitment drive by Kent Police has backfired and sparked confusion among residents, after rhyming slogans appeared to suggest police officers had turned to a life of crime.

Two posters from the #MoreThanTheBadge campaign sparked criticism online, with many suggesting the force’s attempt to spread a positive message had failed.

One of the posters reads: “From intel to prison cell.”

While another boasts: “From first responder to prison absconder.”

But the force has stood by the posters, which are part of its largest ever recruitment campaign, launched in a bid to employ hundreds more officers.