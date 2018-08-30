Kenyan President Briefly Forgets Boris Johnson's Name And Calls Him 'Bicycle Guy'

Boris Johnson has been branded the “bicycle guy” by the president of Kenya – who briefly forgot his name.

Uhuru Kenyatta was speaking alongside Theresa May at a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday morning.

Asked about attempts by the UK and Kenya to crack down on corruption and financial crimes, Kenyatta told reporters: “Last year, if you recall, the foreign secretary then, Boris, erm, Boris, Boris Johnson, the bicycle guy – that one.

“Boris Johnson was here with ambulances and these ambulances were bought courtesy of funds that had been seized, returned and utilised to buy ambulances that were distributed across the country.”