Kesha performing in Mexico last year via Associated Press

A seemingly innocuous social media post from Kesha has led some fans to ponder whether she’s throwing shade at Katy Perry.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Blow singer shared a selfie on X in which she was seen enjoying a milkshake from the US fast food chain Wendy’s.

But how does that have anything to do with Katy? And why would there be beef between the two of them anyway?

Well, here’s a quick guide to bring you up to speed…

Hang on, aren’t Kesha and Katy Perry friends?

Kesha and Katy Perry pictured together in 2010 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Well, they certainly started out that way, with Kesha even making a cameo appearance in the music video for Katy’s debut single I Kissed A Girl back in 2008.

However, things have seemingly been less amicable between the two in recent years.

Last year, it emerged that Katy had worked with music producer Dr Luke on her latest release 143.

Kesha was previously embroiled in a legal battle with Dr Luke for around a decade, who she had accused of rape and sexual and emotional abuse. Dr Luke always denied the allegations made against him, and the pair eventually settled out of court in the summer of 2023.

The Grammy nominee said at the time: “Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.

“I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

And when it was first reported that Katy had reunited with Dr Luke – who previously produced her hits like California Gurls, Hot N Cold and Roar – for the first time since Kesha’s allegations were made public, she alluded to the news with a simple “lol” on X, interpreted by many as her way of brushing off the drama.

lol — kesha (@KeshaRose) June 17, 2024

Katy’s decision to team up with Dr Luke was one of the contributing factors to the less-than-glowing reception her latest album received.

Asked about why she chose to work with Dr Luke during an interview on Call Her Daddy, Katy said: “I understand that it started a lot of conversations. And he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with.

“But the reality is, it comes from me. The truth is, I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis. And he was one of the people to help facilitate all that, one of the writers, one of the producers.”

Katy was actually briefly dragged into Kesha and Dr Luke’s court battle against Dr Luke, as the result of years-old text messages between Kesha and fellow performer Lady Gaga, in which the former alleged that Dr Luke had once raped Katy. Katy subsequently denied that this was the case.

What has all of that got to do with Wendy’s?

Well, fast-forward to this week, when you may well have read that Katy took a little séjour into space for around 10 minutes on Monday afternoon.

Katy was part of an all-female crew who travelled to the edge of space in Jeff Bezos’ tourism rocket, alongside broadcaster Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sánchez (who just happens to be engaged to the Amazon boss).

In response to a post from the X account PopCrave announcing Katy’s “return from space”, the official Wendy’s page responded: “Can we send her back?”

Can we send her back — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

I kissed the ground and i liked it https://t.co/pjBpDIZ9k8 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 15, 2025

So, when Kesha was seen drinking from a Wendy’s cup mere hours later, many were led to the conclusion she may have been taking a subtle dig of her own at the singer.

THE KATY SHADE😭😭😭😭 — Jack🖤SEEING GAGA AUGUST 26🥹 (@yourfavlanasta) April 15, 2025

Ooo I love me a shady Kesha! pic.twitter.com/SoJkXyFLoM — steven ☀️ (@arianaunext) April 15, 2025