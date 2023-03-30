Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Reveal How They Keep Their 35-Year Marriage Going Strong

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have three and a half decades of marriage under their belt.

And, as they told People magazine in an article published Wednesday, their secret to 35 years of marital bliss all comes down to one thing.

“A sense of humor is crucial,” Sedgwick told the outlet. “He is very freaking funny.”

Bacon still gets a kick out of doing the simpler things in life with his wife, revealing that “walking down the street together just shooting the shit in the middle of the night still feels like a nice place to be.”

The Footloose and Closer actors are among of a handful of longtime Hollywood couples ― like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Dave Franco and Alison Brie ― that fans look to for relationship advice.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the world premiere of "Story of a Girl" during the 71st Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 22, 2017, in Scotland. Roberto Ricciuti via Getty Images

Brie, who has been with the 21 Jump Street star since 2011, recently shared how the actors manage to stay so connected despite their hectic schedules.

“Communication. It’s all about good communication,” the Community actor told ET last year.