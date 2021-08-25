Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton has claimed there’s a double standard when it comes to the show’s celebrity contestants.

Kevin – who left Strictly in 2020 to prioritise his career in musical theatre – said on the latest instalment of his podcast that he feels it’s a lot easier for male contestants to sweep their past dance experience under the rug than their female competitors.

“I feel like the general audience of Strictly Come Dancing don’t mind it so much if a male celebrity has a bit of training,” he said during an interview with his sister Joanne Clifton.

“[But] they don’t like it when a female celebrity has training. That’s my experience of it.”