‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Kevin Clifton has responded to reports that he’s planning to quit the show after six years.
Over the weekend, Kevin was rumoured to be considering stepping down from the show, with The Sun citing supposed “tensions with his estranged wife Karen Clifton”, who is also a dancer on the show, as the reason.
However, Kevin - who has made it through to this year’s final, alongside celebrity partner Stacey Dooley - has now insisted this not the case, and that he’s planning to stay with the show as long as possible.
Responding to one concerned fan, he tweeted: “Course it’s not true [that I’m leaving]. I’m not going anywhere as long as they still want me.”
He told another: “Absolutely no plans to leave... No idea what this is about.”
Kevin and Karen announced their split earlier this year, but have insisted that they will continue to dance together professionally, and have both remained on ‘Strictly’, with Karen having been partnered with actor Charles Venn on this year’s series.
This weekend, Kevin will perform in the ‘Strictly’ final for the fifth time, where he’ll be hoping that he and documentary presenter Stacey can lift the Glitterball Trophy, which would be his first victory in six series.
Kevin has previously been partnered with finalists Susanna Reid, Frankie Bridge, Kellie Bright and Louise Redknapp, as well as comedian Susan Calman, who he danced with in last year’s run.
See if he can finally dance his way to ‘Strictly’ victory in this year’s final, which airs on Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.