‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Kevin Clifton has responded to reports that he’s planning to quit the show after six years.

Over the weekend, Kevin was rumoured to be considering stepping down from the show, with The Sun citing supposed “tensions with his estranged wife Karen Clifton”, who is also a dancer on the show, as the reason.

However, Kevin - who has made it through to this year’s final, alongside celebrity partner Stacey Dooley - has now insisted this not the case, and that he’s planning to stay with the show as long as possible.