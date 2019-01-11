Kevin Fret, the outspoken gay rapper and advocate for the LGBT+ community, has been shot dead in Puerto Rico.

The 24-year-old was shot eight times as he rode a motorcycle through the streets of the capital San Juan on Thursday.

An investigation is under way but those responsible have not yet been apprehended. Fret’s murder is the 22nd reported homicide in the country during the first 10 days of 2019.

Fret had been described as Latin Trap music’s first openly gay artist and his manager, Eduardo Rodriguez, said he was an “an artistic soul” who had a passion for music.

He added: “There are no words that describe the feeling we have and the pain that causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go.

“This violence must stop. We must all unite in these difficult times, and ask for much peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”