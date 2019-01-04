Kevin Hart is “evaluating” whether his decision to pull out of hosting the Oscars was the right one, following the recent controversy he faced over historic homophobic tweets on his Twitter account. The US comedian was named as the host of the awards ceremony last month, but shortly after, it was discovered he’d shared a number of offensive tweets between 2009 and 2011. While he initially rejected the Academy’s demands to apologise, he later stood down from the job.

SIPA USA/PA Images Kevin Hart

However, Kevin has now said he is reconsidering his options, as he appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ to discuss the furore. In a clip of the interview that Ellen tweeted, Kevin can he heard saying: “I do not want to stand on that stage and make that night about me and my past, when you have got people who have worked hard to step on that stage for the first time and receive a reward. “Either my apology is accepted or it isn’t. Either I can move forward as a person or I can’t. But you can’t grow as a person without mistakes.”

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019