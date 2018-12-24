Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault In The US

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexual assault in the US.

The 59-year-old Academy Award winner is alleged to have assaulted a teenager at a bar in Boston, Massachusetts, in July 2016.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, Spacey is due to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court on January 7.

The alleged victim is the son of former US news anchor Heather Unruh, who first made the allegation during a press conference in November 2017.

Unruh said the actor bought her son “drink after drink” at a restaurant in Massachusetts before allegedly sticking his hand down the 18-year-old’s pants and grabbing his genitals.

As reports of the charge emerged, a video was posted to Spacey’s official Twitter account, his first social media post since he was initially engulfed in scandal in October last year.