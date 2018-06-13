Kevin Spacey Returns To Spotlight In Trailer For First Film Since Abuse Allegations

The trailer for ‘Billionaire Boys Club’, which features Kevin Spacey’s return to the spotlight, has been revealed, ahead of the movie’s July release.

Spacey has been out of the limelight since multiple men accused him of sexual harassment back in November 2017.

At the time, his then-publicist said Spacey was seeking “evaluation and treatment” and the actor released a statement, which drew criticism for his decision to use the opportunity to come out as gay.