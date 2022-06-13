Kevin Spacey To Appear In Court After Being Formally Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey pictured in 2007 Daniel Zuchnik via Getty Images

Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assualt against three men.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed that Spacey will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said that the charges include two counts of sexual assault against one man, who is now in his 40s, in London in 2005.

Spacey has also been charged with sexually assaulting another man, now in his 30s, in London in August 2008, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

In addition to this, the Baby Driver actor has been charged with sexually assaulting a third man, now aged in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised charges against Spacey last month, but he could only be charged formally once he had travelled to the UK.

Spacey had previously said that he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS’ announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, previously said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

“The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and the Netflix drama House Of Cards.

He was previously artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

