Kid Rock Says He’s Bringing This Infamous Trump-Hater To The White House To ‘Unite The Country’

Kid Rock says he plans to bring Bill Maher as a dinner guest to the White House to chat with President Donald Trump soon, claiming the meet-up could “unite” the country.

“I’m actually going to try and unite this country and I’m starting at the end of the month. I’m taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner. This guy who has done nothing but talk smack about the president since day one,” the musician said.

During an episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) told host Glenn Beck that he first thought of setting up the dinner with Trump and Maher, who has been vocal about his distaste for the Republican president, when he recently stopped by the comedian’s “Club Random” podcast.

The “Cowboy” singer, an ardent Trump supporter, said he feels he could find “common ground” and “break bread” with the political commentator, calling Maher “actually more reasonable than a lot of people on the right would think.”

As much as Maher has dug his heels into Trump, he has also sounded off over his gripes about liberals and the overall current state of America’s political climate.

“I was doing [Maher’s] podcast, I said, if I could hook you guys up…and trust me, there’s a lot more people deserving at that table for dinner so it’s a big deal to me to bring [Maher] there and to even have the president be like, ‘yeah, do it, let’s do it,’ Rock said. “I go, man, what would it say to this country?”

Rock continued, “Let’s start at the top with [two] very public figures — a television comedian and president of the free world — and we can just break bread, have some laughs, take a picture and be like, ‘hey, you know, we don’t agree on everything, but we got along.’”

The “Joe Dirt” actor went on to claim the president dining with such a vocal critic like Maher could possibly spark opposing political sides to come together despite their differing opinions.

“Does that start to send a message to people...I think we just gotta start somewhere,” Rock added. “Maybe [it will inspire someone] to call that family member that you got into it with over politics.”