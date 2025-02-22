Klim Sergeev on Unsplash Do you have a set bedtime routine?

Knowing how much sleep little ones need can be tricky as a parent – especially because their needs vary by age.

Over half-term, you might’ve noticed your child is going to bed a bit later and waking up later as a result. Some might find they’re going to bed later but still waking up at the crack of dawn – welp.

But with the holidays almost over, they’ll need to get back into a routine that revolves around getting up early for school or childcare – so prepare for some grumpiness while they acclimatise.

Martin Seely, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay, says “creating a consistent and lasting sleep routine is essential for everyone in a household to get a good night’s rest”.

“Of course, kids being kids, setting up this sort of consistent sleep routine can often be rather tricky,” he says, “especially if they’re stubborn or prone to excitable bursts of energy in the hours before bed.”

How to know when kids should be going to bed

First of all, it’s worth discussing how much sleep kids actually need – as this will vary depending on their age.

Generally speaking, your child should be looking to get the following amount of sleep based on their age, says Seeley:

Babies: 12-16 hours a day, including naps

Toddlers: 11-14 hours a day, including naps

Young children: 10-13 hours a day

School children: 9-11 hours a day

“Naturally, if your child doesn’t get enough sleep during the night or naps throughout the day, they’re likely to be grumpier with you, which can make establishing a bedtime routine much harder,” says the sleep expert.

“Ironically, this means you’ll need to put a bedtime routine in place to make sure this doesn’t happen.”

Which leads us nicely onto...

What time should kids go to bed?

Again, this answer will depend on their age. Seeley suggests the following typical bedtimes for young children:

Babies: 6pm-7:30pm

Toddlers: 6pm-7:30pm

Young children: 7pm-8:30pm

School children: 7pm-9pm

The sleep expert shares a handy trick to help calculate which bedtime is best for your little one.

“A good rule of thumb is to work out when they need to wake up in the morning and count backward the number of hours they need to sleep in order to calculate their bedtime,” he explains.

Helping them wind down

If your child is like mine and simply won’t go to sleep at the allotted hour you’ve picked out for them, know that you’re not alone.

In this instance, it can be helpful to try winding down a bit earlier – gradually moving bedtime earlier, and then waking them up earlier, can help.

Sticking to a consistent bedtime routine (even at weekends) is also beneficial.

“Encourage winding down with a set bedtime, dimmed lights, and quiet activities like reading or gentle music. Limiting screens at least an hour before bed helps their minds relax,” advises Seeley.

Letting them choose something like a book, or their pyjamas, gives them a sense of control while reinforcing routine.

The sleep expert warns against allowing electronic devices of any kind to become part of your child’s sleep routine. Similarly, he recommends avoiding giving them any sugary snacks before bed.