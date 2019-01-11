'Fiver Parties' Are Now A Thing – So Would You Send Your Child To One?

Gone are the days where you spend hours in a toy shop trying to find a present for your daughter’s best friend’s party – now you just hand over a fiver. At least that’s according to Mumsnet, where mums have been discussing the new phenomenon of “fiver parties” – you don’t bring a present, just stick a fiver in a card so the parents can put it towards a bigger present for their child and say it’s from all their friends and family. “I’ve just been reading about fiver parties and wondered what other people think?” one parent posted on Mumsnet. “Part of me thinks, yeah I’d stick a fiver in a card rather than the mission to find a reasonably-priced gift that I’m not sure birthday child wants. “But the Brit in me is recoiling in horror at the idea of asking other parents to give my child cash in order to reimburse the big gift I’d bought my child. Thoughts?” [Read More: Baby’s first birthday party – ask yourself, parents, who’s it really for?]

The idea of a fiver party is that children don’t end up with tons of presents they might not necessarily want which, if you think about it, could also cut down on piles of plastic waste. Some parents were against the idea, arguing that asking for cash isn’t a polite request. “I would find it rude,” one mum said. “Of course most parents buy a birthday gift, but it’s not mandatory, and some might just get a book from the pound shop.” Another agreed, writing: “It’s not something I’d want to do. I usually ask the parents if there is something specific their child would like and if they’re not sure then our child is always able to find out from their friend. I just hate the idea of asking for money I suppose.” Others thought it was a brilliant idea – “It’s more sensible and less wasteful than loads of £5-£10 presents some of which will be duplicates, some never played with,” one wrote.

