7 Kids' Movies Adults Think Deserve Five Stars

Wall-E (2008) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

My partner and I have a long list of critically acclaimed, thought-provoking films we really feel we should watch. We created the 50-title-strong compilation about a year ago; we’re about four movies down now.

Part of the problem is that after a long working week, we’ve had enough of being mentally challenged and emotionally rocked. To be honest – I wish we were different people, but hey, we usually just opt for a kiddie film on a Friday night.

Advertisement

My earnest literature student self might be appalled at grown-up me. But at least I’m not alone.

In a recent post shared to r/moviecritic, Redditor u/TheRealBaseborn asked: “What’s a kid’s movie you would say is 10/10?”.

Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:

1. Jumanji (1995)

“I’m still scared to play board games for being Jumanjied,” u/MrJJK79 added.

2. Matilda (1996)

Redditor u/Pure-Tadpole-6634 commented, “This is one of the few movie adaptations of books that I think were perfect... [it] knew what to change and what to keep to shift to a new medium.

“Matilda almost makes me wish Danny Devito quit acting to direct children’s movies for the rest of his life because it was SUCH a good film.”

Advertisement

3. WALL-E (2008)

u/Marswhalbaconattor chimed in to say: “It’s in my top 10 greatest movies. The commentary alone is timeless.”

4. Spirited Away (2001)

“I’m 35 years old. I watched Spirited Away on HBO for the first time like a year ago and it’s my new favourite movie,” u/Awwwphuck wrote.

5. Coco (2017)

“That movie destroyed me as a 39-year-old man,” u/fpaulmusic (relatably) responded.

6. The Iron Giant (1999)

“You mean the greatest animated movie of all time? I agree,” u/Beelzebrodie said.

7. The Princess Bride (1987)

u/Boxatr0n added: “I didn’t even think of this for a ‘kids’ movie ’cause it’s fantastic for every age. But you’re correct!”

Advertisement