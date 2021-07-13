These Kids’ Beautiful Notes To Rashford, Saka and Sancho Will Give You Hope

When Marcus Rashford took to social media on Monday night to say he was “sorry” for missing his penalty, the England star was flooded with support and messages of “no apologies needed”.
There was also condemnation of the horrific racist abuse he and teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho received in the aftermath of Sunday’s final.
“The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming,” Rashford wrote in his heartfelt note, in which he also said he would never apologise for who he is and where he comes from. “The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.”
He also shared notes he had received from school children since the game, including one from Dexter, aged 9, who wrote that he hoped Rashford wouldn’t be sad for too long. “Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night, you inspired me again, to always be brave.”
Dexter isn’t the only one who has written to the England squad. Unsurprisingly, school children across the country were talking about football – and racism – on Monday morning along with everyone else, it seems.
Thousands have since written letters to Rashford, Saka and Sancho, Gareth Southgate and the team, saying things better than we possibly could.