These Kids’ Beautiful Notes To Rashford, Saka and Sancho Will Give You Hope

When Marcus Rashford took to social media on Monday night to say he was “sorry” for missing his penalty, the England star was flooded with support and messages of “no apologies needed”.

There was also condemnation of the horrific racist abuse he and teammates Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho received in the aftermath of Sunday’s final.

“The messages I have received today have been positively overwhelming,” Rashford wrote in his heartfelt note, in which he also said he would never apologise for who he is and where he comes from. “The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up.”

He also shared notes he had received from school children since the game, including one from Dexter, aged 9, who wrote that he hoped Rashford wouldn’t be sad for too long. “Last year you inspired me to help people less fortunate. Then last night, you inspired me again, to always be brave.”

Dexter isn’t the only one who has written to the England squad. Unsurprisingly, school children across the country were talking about football – and racism – on Monday morning along with everyone else, it seems.

Thousands have since written letters to Rashford, Saka and Sancho, Gareth Southgate and the team, saying things better than we possibly could.

‘It means the world to us you tried’

‘Don’t let the bullies hurt you’

I was really emotional this morning watching @gmb talking about @MarcusRashford 's moving tweet, it brought me to tears, my 8 year old son Charlie has wrote a little note for you Marcus, stay strong, lots of love ❤ #MarcusRashford #gmb pic.twitter.com/vBPZtjvHhA — LoZZa (@JustLozza) July 13, 2021

‘You were upset you didn’t win but it’s okay’

Shocked by the abuse against the England team, my year 5 class decided to talk about how proud they were and pledged to take a stand against abuse. A thread. @England pic.twitter.com/LqFMvgRBDL — Miss T (@Lauratymon) July 12, 2021

My 7 year old, who didn't follow football b4 #Euros2021 but is now a fan, wrote this letter from the heart today to @MarcusRashford @BukayoSaka87 Jordan Sancho and the @England team. Dyslexia makes writing hard for him so it meant a lot. Think he speaks for all of us. pic.twitter.com/WVf3Nlykqo — Helen Horsfall (@hmhorsfall) July 12, 2021

‘I hope you had fun ... I am so proud of you’

@MarcusRashford : Luisa 7 year old wrote this letter to you on her first day of self-isolation. pic.twitter.com/Y9yVfEkvss — Katja Gehmlich (@GehmlichKatja) July 12, 2021

‘Tell yourself we have made history’

@MarcusRashford just a little note from 10 year old wrote at @CedarwoodP school today to say chin up, it’s only gonna get better! pic.twitter.com/AojqAS8lvF — Sarah-Lou Arch (@SarahLouArch1) July 12, 2021

‘If there was anyone in the world deserves an MBE, it’s you’

Beautiful ❤️👏. Our Year 6’s had to isolate today so they also wrote letters to the England Team . Here’s one of my boys Alfie’s. So heartfelt and wise . There is definitely hope for the future and more wisdom from our 11 year olds than from most politicians . The power of words pic.twitter.com/PhOvdSRyKO — Kath (@kash645) July 12, 2021

‘What is most important is you tried your best’

‘Our team is more bright than a rainbow and sun combined’

Today we reflected on the Euro final last night.



We discussed our feelings and learnt about the inspirational things the England players do off of the pitch!



We wrote our own messages to the England squad.@EnglandFootball @GarethSouthgate @MarcusRashford #teamrackham pic.twitter.com/9jvBucwng7 — Willow Class (@WillowClass6) July 12, 2021

‘Be kind’