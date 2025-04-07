Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain Searchlight

After his breakthrough moment in Succession, Kieran Culkin’s career reached new heights last month when he won his first Oscar.

Kieran won the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category thanks to his performance in the family comedy-drama A Real Pain, co-starring and written by Jesse Eisenberg.

But it turns out the Emmy winner wasn’t actually first pick for the role.

During a recent appearance on the podcast Whiskey Ginger, comedian Eric André claimed that he turned down the role before it was offered to Kieran.

“Two years ago, Jesse Eisenberg called me [and] offered me the role that Kieran Culkin got the Oscar for,” Eric claimed.

Eric André via Associated Press

He recalled: “I was like, ‘That seems really miserable and not in my lane.’

“I read the script. I was like, ‘To go to Poland for six weeks and shoot a movie where we’re just babbling about the Holocaust, seems like a bummer’. I was like, ‘Appreciate the offer. I’m sure it’s gonna be great. I don’t think that’s what I’m looking for right now’.”

And if you’re wondering, yes, Eric is kicking himself now.

“The motherfucker won an Oscar for the role I passed up,” he quipped. “It’s not like I get offered roles constantly. I’m not Leonardo!”

Kieran Culkin celebrating his Oscar win last month via Associated Press

As well as his work as a stand-up performer, Eric is best known as the host of The Eric André Show, for which he won an Emmy in 2024.

He’s also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Man Seeking Woman and Abbott Elementary, and lent his voice to Disney’s Lion King remake, the Netflix animation Disenchantment and the family comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

A Real Pain is now available to stream on Disney+. Listen to Eric Andre’s full interview on Whiskey Ginger here.