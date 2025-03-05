Kieran Culkin's Wife Reacts To His Comments About Having More Children In His Oscars Speech

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton pictured at the 2025 Oscars on Sunday night Chelsea Guglielmino via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin used his Oscars acceptance speech to playfully remind his wife, Jazz Charton, about a promise she’d made to him if he ever won an Academy Award.

Jazz, who already shares two children with the Succession, once said that she would give Kieran “four [kids] when you win an Oscar”.

“I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey?” he recalled Sunday during his speech on Sunday, as his wife confirmed from the audience that he was telling the truth.

Two days after Kieran’s win, Jazz publicly responded to her husband’s request ― but didn’t quite say she would fulfill her promise.

“AN OSCAR?!!!! Okay okay hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator,” Jazz quipped in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably,” she joked. “But who’s to say?”

Kieran and Jazz wed in 2013 and have two children: Kinsey and Wilder.

He previously spoke about how difficult it was to name the couple’s son, as it took them seven weeks to make an official decision.

“My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf,” the Oscar winner said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2021.

“We found it in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought, ‘That’s great,’ but instead of pulling the trigger on it, let’s torture ourselves for about seven weeks, disagreeing with names before we came around to the name that we picked.”