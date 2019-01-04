‘Killing Eve’ fans are already concerned about spoilers, after the US launch date for the show’s second series was officially announced. On Thursday afternoon, the show’s Twitter account revealed that ‘Killing Eve’ would be returning to screens across the pond on 7 April.

The first series debuted on BBC Three in September last year, a full five months after it was first shown on BBC America in the States. And with the show having now made a huge splash all over the world – and no sign of a UK launch date for its second run – ‘Killing Eve’ viewers are already kicking off at the thought that spoilers will be so much harder to dodge online second time around…

Now this is huge in the UK too it’s gonna be impossible to dodge spoilers and memes before the BBC release it in, like, 2037 isn’t it https://t.co/KVJ4Dt2Pxe — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) January 3, 2019

lol why doesn’t the uk get killing eve s2 before or at the same time as america, that’s rude — c. (@fentysjen) January 3, 2019

News on #KillingEve S2 in US! Hope the UK get to watch it way earlier than S1... https://t.co/qxsTj53YBj — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) January 3, 2019

Please keep the gap between airing in the US and the UK short. https://t.co/iXJtwnqmbT — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 3, 2019

I am super-envious of the Americans who'll get to see this way before the UK will 😭 https://t.co/YJiJ0MItkX — 🎉Happy New Fears🎉 (@AngRieWords) January 3, 2019

Stop this torment , we want to know when S2 hits the UK .. hopefully not too long 🙏@BBCAMERICA @KillingEve https://t.co/rqkTL1b7lk — Mary B Thomas (@Marybthomas2) January 3, 2019

The BBC had no information regarding a UK air date for the second series when contacted by HuffPost UK. While it’s still not clear exactly how long it’ll be until UK fans get to see the second series in all its glory, ‘Killing Eve’ did gift fans a little something to tide them over on Christmas Day, Teaser pictures from the new episodes were shared online, with one showing a concerned Sandra Oh, who plays Eve, looking pensive in a bath, while another sees Jodie Comer – in character as Villanelle – trying to hail a cab in a sunny European city.

Here's your first look at Season 2 of #KillingEve! pic.twitter.com/5LENSafvKe — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) December 25, 2018