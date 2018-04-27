While busy making history on Friday by meeting with his South Korean rival, Kim Jong Un still found time to exercise his dutiful security detail.

A dozen bodyguards guided the leader’s limo in a V-Formation as he was ferried to the world’s most heavily armed border to greet South Korean president, Moon Jae-in.

Video of the phalanx of protectors, jogging in matching shoes, shirts, suits and ties alongside the Mercedes were, as one spectator put it, “strangely hypnotic” to watch.

Kim was at the border for a historic meeting on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, pledging a “new history” with his neighbour. The meeting makes Kim the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.