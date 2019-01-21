It’s been three months since Kim-Joy lifted the hearts of the nation with her sweet smile, creative cakes and kitsch clothing on ‘The Great British Bake Off﻿’. And while she continues to delight on Twitter with photos of her beautiful baked goods, we’d be lying if we denied having a Kim-Joy shaped hole in our lives. So we spoke to the ‘Bake Off’ finalist about what is bringing her joy this January – turns out she loves RuPaul and fluffy socks, a lot. She also finds the positives in what can sometimes be a gloomy first month of the year. “Christmas and New Year’s Eve aren’t big days for me, so I don’t have a come down in January,” she tells HuffPost UK. For Kim-Joy, the only issue with January is the weather. “And being a baker, hanging out with a hot oven a lot of the time, I tend to prefer colder weather,” she reflects. “So January is just perfect.” Here’s what’s bringing Kim-Joy happiness this month.

Supplied Kim-Joy

1. Baking “This is first on the list, of course,” she says. “I love creating new recipes and design ideas. Being able to do this for a living makes me very happy.” 2. Couple Time “Spending time with my partner Nabil is important – this isn’t in any particular order, he’s just as important as baking! We’ve spent quite a lot of time together recently playing co-operative games on the PS4, which I love. We get annoyed at each other sometimes, but we’re a good team overall. And he helps me with my baking – I couldn’t do it without him.” 3. Fluffy socks “I think my biggest skill is knowing how to be as comfortable as I can possibly be. Shoes are a no-no, unless they’re absolutely necessary. I take them off on the train, in taxis, whilst waiting for an appointment – and I never eat a meal whilst wearing them. I bake in fluffy socks and pyjamas all the time. Some people may find it strange, but being comfy brings me joy every single day.”

