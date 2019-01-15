Kim Kardashian Confirms She And Kanye West Are Expecting Fourth Child Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she and Kanye are expecting their fourth child together via surrogate.

The reality star, 38, revealed the news during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, when presenter Andy Cohen asked her: “Are you working on another child?”

Kardashian replied: “We are, yes!” before adding that they’re having a boy, and he’s due “sometime soon”.

She said she got drunk at a Christmas Eve party and accidentally told some people about her baby news, “I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

