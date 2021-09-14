Here's What Kim Kardashian Looked Like Under Her Dementor-Chic Met Gala Gown

As one of the most recognisable women in the world, being anonymous is essentially the biggest stunt Kim Kardashian could pull at this point.

And so she arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night in an all-black Balenciaga haute couture gown that covered up her body, including a face mask that completely obscured her famous features from photographers.

The custom ensemble – which was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the fashion brand’s creative director who walked alongside Kardashian on the red carpet in an oversized black hoodie – featured stiletto boots and a long pleated train.

Essentially, all we saw of Kim was her 75-inch ponytail, which grazed the floor of the annual fashion event, celebrating the opening of the new Costume Institute exhibit In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.