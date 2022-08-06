Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala earlier this year Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their nine-month relationship, multiple US media outlets are reporting.

An inside source told E! Online that the couple called time on their romantic relationship earlier this week, and have decided to just be friends.

Pete has recently been spending time in Australia working on a film, while Kim is in Los Angeles raising her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West and working on her various businesses, Page Six reported.

A source told the website that the split “had nothing to do with Kanye” and that “no event caused it”.

Kim and Pete first met last autumn when she hosted Saturday Night Live, which included a sketch in which she she played Jasmine to his Aladdin.

The script required their characters to kiss, and Kim later admitted she “felt a vibe” and asked for Pete’s number from a show producer.

A few weeks later, they were spotted holding hands while on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California.

Pete and Kim made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents' Dinner via Associated Press

However, the course of true love didn’t exactly run smooth, mostly because Kim’s ex-husband wasn’t happy seeing her with Pete.

After Kim officially filed for divorce in February, Ye publicly antagonised her by releasing their private texts, which led to him being barred from the Grammys despite multiple nominations.

Weeks later, he released a music video that depicted violence against the comedian.

Kim has also spoken out about their nine-month romance on her Disney+ reality show The Kardashians, while Pete has had a series of tattoos inspired by their relationship.

