Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Seems like a wayward sneeze would have posed quite a fashion problem for Kim Kardashian during last year’s Met Gala.

The theme of last year’s event was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and in the latest episode of the reality show The Kardashians, Kim revisited her uncomfortable experience wearing a remarkable yet immovable custom Maison Margiela artisanal gown by John Galliano on the 2024 red carpet.

The culprit for Kim’s unease? A silver corset so constricting that it made her waist practically invisible.

In the episode’s confessional, Kim likened wearing the gown to suffocating.

“I’m not as uncomfortable as I might look,” she said before adding: “God bless the Bridgerton cast that has to dress like this every single day. That would be so difficult, honestly.”

Even walking in the dress was evidently an ordeal for Kim.

“Are you ever gonna wear a dress to The Met where you actually can walk?” her mum Kris Jenner jokingly asked her daughter during another confessional.

In a video interview with Vogue before the Met Gala, Kim K called breathing “an art form” in her attire. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

“I have never felt this much pain in my life,” Kim admitted to her film crew in a scene recorded after the gala, as she was rushing to her hotel to disrobe from her corset. She confessed that while she could handle many discomforts, using the bathroom was where she drew the line.

When she finally removed her corset, the cameras showed that Kim’s back was covered in marks of her sacrifice to fashion — welts and indentations.

