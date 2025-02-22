Kim Kardashian Has 2 Blunt Words For Critics Of North West’s Singing Performance

Kim Kardashian pictured in November 2022 Presley Ann via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has no time for anyone trying to dampen her daughter’s spirit.

The Skims founder decried critics of North West’s performance in a special concert version of The Lion King during an episode of The Kardashians that aired on Thursday.

The then-10-year-old performed in the live-action play at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last May, performing I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.

“I already know what’s coming, you know, that she’s not Whitney Houston,” Kim said in a confessional as North rehearsed her role onstage.

“Duh!” the mum-of-four continued to the camera before mimicking people who would inevitably say: “She got the job because of her parents.”

“North is the moment,” Kim said matter-of-factly. “They wanna see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on a anything. Because she’s a personality – a performer.

“And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives... fuck you.”

Kim and North at an event together in 2023 Michael Kovac via Getty Images

People did inevitably come for North’s performance and nepo-baby casting, with talk show host and comedian Rosie O’Donnell calling it “tragic on every level” at the time.

The singer and screenwriter Nick Atkinson shared a similar message on Instagram.

“Any performer or parent of a young performer who has spent years training in acting, dance and singing, is allowed to be really really deeply offended by this casting choice,” he said.