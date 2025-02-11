'You Didn't Listen': Kim Leadbeater Forced To Deny Assisted Dying Bill Is Being 'Watered Down'

Kim Leadbeater Getty

Kim Leadbeater has rejected concerns the Assisted Dying Bill would be “watered down” after she suggested a major change to the proposed law.

When the bill passed its first hurdle and was voted through the Commons in November, it stated a High Court judge would check each person applying for assisted dying is eligible and has not been coerced into making their decision.

But Leadbeater, the Labour MP who first brought the bill to the House, has now suggested replacing a judge with a panel of experts amid fears the courts could become overwhelmed.

Critics of the bill – like Tory MP Danny Kruger – have slammed the change, branding it a “disgrace”.

The row comes as MPs today begin line-by-line scrutiny of the legislation.

On BBC Radio 4′s Today programme this morning, presenter Nick Robinson asked how Leadbeater would respond to people who fear the bill “will get watered down” even further as it is scrutinised by parliament.

“I would say this is exactly what the process is designed to do,” she replied, pointing out that the bill committee has heard “from over 50 witnesses”.

She added: “What’s the point in having witnesses if we don’t listen to them and the expertise they provide?”

Robinson said: “But you didn’t listen to them. You didn’t listen to the witnesses that some critics wanted you to.”

“We had huge amounts of written evidence, we had huge amounts of oral evidence,” the Labour MP replied.

“We’ve heard a huge range of views through the committee. Our job is to strengthen the bill, and I’m really pleased that, despite the different range of views on the committee, people are taking it really seriously.”

The Spen Valley MP also said using a panel of experts instead of a High Court judge was “a change for a better”.

She added: “There would be a very strict recruitment procedure for people to sit on these panels, and they would not be there in a personal capacity. They would be there in a professional capacity to do their job.”

Robinson suggested they would be “self-selecting volunteers”, but Leadbeater said it was “slightly disrespectful” to call them volunteers when they’re professionals.

The MP also said she has been getting complaints that she was making it “difficult” for people to end their lives, and “we must remember at the heart of this process is someone who is terminally ill”.

“There is a point where you get to and you think, ‘we’re just making this too hard for people.’ All the jurisdictions around the world do not have these levels of safeguarding,” she said.