Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) pose for a photograph at Clarence House in central London on December 3, 2019, ahead of the NATO alliance summit. CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images

King Charles III — who is Canada’s head of state — sparked anger among Canadians and others online Thursday after he extended an official invite to US President Donald Trump for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.

A letter that the monarch had written to Trump was given to the US president by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during the latter’s White House visit.

Advertisement

And while Trump gushed over the “beautiful” King’s missive and invitation, critics noted Charles’ apparent silence on Trump’s frequent attacks on Canada – of which he is also the monarch ― in recent weeks.

Trump has repeatedly talked of somehow turning Canada into the 51st state, has derogatorily labeled its outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Gov. Trudeau” and is about to slap 25% tariffs on all products being imported from America’s northern neighbor.

Starmer, during a joint press conference with Trump on Thursday, sidestepped a question on whether he or Charles are worried about Trump’s rhetoric on Canada by saying, “I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist.”

Advertisement

Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper international correspondent Mark MacKinnon wrote on X, former Twitter: “I’m reading that King Charles, who is allegedly Canada’s head of state, has just invited Donald Trump to visit Buckingham Palace. One hopes that one will raise the matter of threatening part of one’s realm with annexation, but one does not hope too much…”

Others suggested it was time for Canada to become a republic.

Trump’s first state visit to the UK took place in 2019, when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne.

I’m reading that King Charles, who is allegedly Canada’s head of state, has just invited Donald Trump to visit Buckingham Palace.



One hopes that one will raise the matter of threatening part of one’s realm with annexation, but one does not hope too much… — Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) February 27, 2025

So…King Charles has extended an invitation to Trump to come for a visit.The King has been completely silent while Trump threatens the sovereignty of Canada 🇨🇦 And the PM of Britain is sucking up to Trump hard.So hard to stomach. — Tamara Joy Stanners (@tamarastanners.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T19:06:33.738Z

Advertisement

Hey, King Charles… thanks for the ongoing support but, you know, Canada doesn’t really need you or the family anymore. You’re costly and don’t do anything. Enjoy your teatime with Trump. Nice letter by the way. @RoyalFamily #uk pic.twitter.com/u3Z8GR6BkE — Jill Davis (@Jdavis_Halton) February 27, 2025

King Charles will visit Trump who threatens to annex Canada to bend the knee. Time Canada became a republic — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) February 27, 2025

I can't believe that King Charles invited Trump. Ugh I hope he tells him that he can't have Canada. I also hope that he tells him: I am a King and you are NOT — Vicky (@bellaviccri.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T20:58:05.748Z

Advertisement

Not sure why we have King Charles as our head of state when he insults us by inviting Trump to visit the UK. We got the message loud and clear, time to rid ourselves of the Monarchy in Canada. #OutWithTheMonarchy — Bill Brady 🇨🇦 #BuyCanadian 🇨🇦 (@sharemyopinion) February 27, 2025

Thanks, “King” Charles. And Keir Starmer. No defence of Canada against Trump. Instead, you invite him for dinner. And you wonder why countries don’t want to be in the Commonwealth. Canada can do without you. Because clearly you don’t care. — Sarah Daniels (@sarahdaniels.bsky.social) 2025-02-28T02:24:14.808Z

He’s also King of Canada - or will Trump call him Duke Charles of Canada? — Garvan Walshe (@garvanwalshe.org) 2025-02-27T19:02:20.791Z

Advertisement

King Charles invites Trump for a visit.



King Charles to Canada… pic.twitter.com/TN9aytfaai — Lucy L’Awful (@LucyLawful3) February 27, 2025

Just heard that King Charles III has invited fRump to visit.I am disgusted.😡Canada 🍁 has been absolutely ignored by @buckinghampalace.bsky.social over and over. As Canada is being threated by fRump, you invited the enemy into your circle.I am very close to no longer supporting the crown!! 😡😡 — 🍁M-Espeee 🍁 (@m-espeee.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T21:50:34.151Z

Time for Canada to dump King Charles. — DomMar6605 (@dommar6605.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T20:51:44.810Z

Advertisement

Trump is busy praising King Charles, calling him special and saying he respects him. That's utter BS. If he respected him, he'd also respect Canada. Trump wouldn't be insulting Cdns. King Charles III is the Head of State of Canada. — Kathryn Mathias (@KathrynMathias1) February 27, 2025

King Charles should have absolutely nothing to do with La Trump.



Charles is head of the Commonwealth, of which Canada is a member.



Canada and its leaders are being threatened daily by Trump.



Yet Charles says nothing. Disgraceful — Hazel Wright (@HKW1981) February 27, 2025

If Donald Trump is still talking annexation during his state visit to the UK and is seen being fêted by King Charles, it may do irreparable harm to the credibility and status of the monarchy in Canada. @Keir_Starmer and @RoyalFamily need to understand that.@RoryStewartUK — James Christian Parsons (@Dred_Tory) February 27, 2025