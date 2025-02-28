King Charles III — who is Canada’s head of state — sparked anger among Canadians and others online Thursday after he extended an official invite to US President Donald Trump for a second state visit to the United Kingdom.
A letter that the monarch had written to Trump was given to the US president by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during the latter’s White House visit.
And while Trump gushed over the “beautiful” King’s missive and invitation, critics noted Charles’ apparent silence on Trump’s frequent attacks on Canada – of which he is also the monarch ― in recent weeks.
Trump has repeatedly talked of somehow turning Canada into the 51st state, has derogatorily labeled its outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “Gov. Trudeau” and is about to slap 25% tariffs on all products being imported from America’s northern neighbor.
Starmer, during a joint press conference with Trump on Thursday, sidestepped a question on whether he or Charles are worried about Trump’s rhetoric on Canada by saying, “I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist.”
Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper international correspondent Mark MacKinnon wrote on X, former Twitter: “I’m reading that King Charles, who is allegedly Canada’s head of state, has just invited Donald Trump to visit Buckingham Palace. One hopes that one will raise the matter of threatening part of one’s realm with annexation, but one does not hope too much…”
Others suggested it was time for Canada to become a republic.
Trump’s first state visit to the UK took place in 2019, when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne.