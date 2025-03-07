King Charles III pictured in January via Associated Press

King Charles is lifting the lid on his own listening habits as part of a one-off special for Apple Music.

On Thursday evening, the Royal Family shared a cryptic teaser of the monarch appearing to sit down for an “on air” broadcast, accompanied by a snippet of Bob Marley’s Could You Be Loved.

Advertisement

It later emerged that the King had recorded a unique radio show for Apple Music titled The King’s Music Room.

The show was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace in honour of Commonwealth Day next week, and will see King Charles discussing some of his favourite global musicians, beginning with “1930s crooners” and stretching right through to some of the present day’s current chart-toppers.

Advertisement

Although listeners will have to wait until Monday 10 March to hear Charles’ picks in full, a press release teased that artists to be featured include Kylie Minogue, Raye, Grace Jones and Afrobeats star Davido, as well as the aforementioned Bob Marley.

The Prince Of Wales and Duchess Of Cornwall, as they were then known, pictured in 2012 with Kylie Minogue via Associated Press

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me,” the King explained. “I know that is also the case for so many others. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places.

Advertisement

“But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

Join His Majesty King Charles III as he shares “songs which have brought me joy.” Monday at 6AM GMT. Only on Apple Music. https://t.co/oZ8aq1I34f pic.twitter.com/h89JLSy4J8 — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 7, 2025

Apple teased: “A musical journey that reflects His Majesty’s personal taste, the show is shaped by his extraordinary experiences from around the world.

Advertisement

“In the broadcast, which His Majesty recorded to mark this year’s Commonwealth Day, King Charles III also shares anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.”

The King’s Music Room will premiere at 6am on Apple Music 1, and will be available to listen to on demand for Apple Music users.

King Charles with Raye – another artist on his playlist – in December via Associated Press

Advertisement

However, this isn’t the first time King Charles has been involved in a musical broadcast.