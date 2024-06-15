King Charles Releases Message About Kate Middleton's Next Public Appearance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

King Charles released a message after Kate Middleton confirmed that she will attend Trooping the Colour this weekend, marking her first public appearance since December 2023.

“His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told People magazine Friday.

The event, which is the official celebration for the monarch’s birthday, will be held on Saturday, June 15. Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer in February, will be in attendance, alongside Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales on Friday issued a deeply personal update on her journey with cancer, and also confirmed her attendance at the military parade.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting,” Kate said. “But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

The royal added that her “treatment is ongoing” and will continue “for a few more months.”

A new photo of the Princess of Wales, taken by photographer Matt Porteous on the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Matt Porteous

“On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate said, adding that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.”

Trooping the Colour usually includes a carriage procession for members of the royal family, as well as a balcony appearance to wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace.

The Princess of Wales is expected to ride in a carriage alongside her three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ― and also make a balcony appearance.

The Wales family and King Charles III watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023, in London, England. Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

