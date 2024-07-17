King Charles reading the King's Speech on Wednesday Getty

King Charles had to tell the hereditary peers of the Lords they will lose their seats in the House today, despite holding a particular inherited position himself.

The monarch had to read out the King’s Speech, which is actually written by the government, at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday.

It is one of the many ceremonial roles the constitutional monarch has to take on – the King’s Speech dates back to the 1600s – and that’s why he wears ermine robes and the imperial state crown for the occasion.

But, as an apolitical figure, Charles is not meant to offer any indication about how he personally feels about the announcements.

Still, today the King had to tell those who had inherited their titles that the new government plans to abolish their roles in the Lords.

The monarch read: “Measures to modernise the constitution will be introduced, including House of Lords reform, to remove the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the House of Lords.”

The irony that the King was the one to tell the peers in a televised speech while sitting in front of them in the Lords was not missed by many on social media....

Having Labour's plans to abolish hereditary peers (argument being it's undemocratic to have unelected people in the legislature because of the family they were born into) being read out by an unelected head of state wearing a crown is ironic/funny/absurd/delete as appropriate — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) July 17, 2024

Great to hear Charles reading out a speech announcing legislation "to remove the right of hereditary peers to sit and vote in the Lords".



You're next, matey. #AbolishTheMonarchy — Jon W (@JonW_67) July 17, 2024

And journalists were quick to spot how uncomfortable that moment probably felt for the monarch in the second State Opening he’s done since inheriting the throne.

Hereditary peers who may be in the chamber today got the privilege of the King announcing directly their to their face that they will no longer have the right to sit in the Lords — Serena Barker-Singh (@serenabarksing) July 17, 2024

It probably did not help that hundreds of republican protesters lined the streets of Westminster with placards reading “Not My King!” as Charles was on his way to parliament.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨 Hundreds of republicans have just told Charles that he’s not their King at the #StateOpening of Parliament!



It’s time to end royal influence over our House of Commons. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/Yhyrzb7Kus — Republic (@RepublicStaff) July 17, 2024

The House of Lords Act 1999 saw all but 92 hereditary peers kicked out, meaning the membership of the House more than halved to 662.

Keir Starmer’s decision to abolish the hereditary peers role altogether picks up from Tony Blair’s reforms, as the first left-leaning government in the UK for 14 years.