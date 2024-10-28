Sorry Fans Of Kingsman, We've Got Bad News

If you, like us, were excited by the rumours that the next film in the Kingsman franchise had started filming – well, we’ve got bad news.

The third film in the series, currently titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood, is a while off from hitting our screens it would seem.

During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell revealed that there are no current plans to develop new adventures for Taron Egerton’s Eggsy. When asked whether there would be any sequels or prequels for Kingsman, he said: “There’s no plans on doing them anytime soon.”

In the same interview however, he did confirm that we will be getting more Alien, Predator, Avatar, and Agatha Christie movies from the studio.

The news comes after Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn announced at New York Comic Con in 2023 that filming would start on the third movie in 2024 and Taron told Collider at the time: ”[Vaughn] has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time.

“That was always what I thought I was committed to doing. It’s the role that made my name, so I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life.”

