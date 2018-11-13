Rex Kiosk Kev

Kev’s arrival in the Aussie jungle comes after Kiosk Keith was reportedly fired from the ITV show. ‘I’m A Celeb’ viewers questioned Kiosk Keith’s whereabouts during last year’s series when he went AWOL during one episode. Following his no-show, a show spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK that the fan favourite - real name Raymond Grant - would not be returning to man the Outback Shack. They told us: ”[Kiosk Keith] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”

Rex Kiosk Keith

Keith was initially replaced by Kiosk Kath, but she’s also gone AWOL, so it’s down to Kiosk Kev to man the shack during the Dingo Dollar Challenges during this year’s series. The 2018 celebrity line-up has been the worst kept secret in TV land, but now it has finally been confirmed - with one surprise late addition. ITV managed to keep actor John Barrowman a secret until the official announcement late on Monday evening.

ITV