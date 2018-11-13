Holly Willoughby isn’t the only new addition to this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’; there’s also a new owner of the Outback Shack.
Ladies and gents, may we introduce Kiosk Kev.
Kev’s arrival in the Aussie jungle comes after Kiosk Keith was reportedly fired from the ITV show.
‘I’m A Celeb’ viewers questioned Kiosk Keith’s whereabouts during last year’s series when he went AWOL during one episode.
Following his no-show, a show spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK that the fan favourite - real name Raymond Grant - would not be returning to man the Outback Shack.
They told us: ”[Kiosk Keith] is no longer under contract on the show. There are no plans for him to return this year.”
Keith was initially replaced by Kiosk Kath, but she’s also gone AWOL, so it’s down to Kiosk Kev to man the shack during the Dingo Dollar Challenges during this year’s series.
The 2018 celebrity line-up has been the worst kept secret in TV land, but now it has finally been confirmed - with one surprise late addition.
ITV managed to keep actor John Barrowman a secret until the official announcement late on Monday evening.
This year’s celeb campers will spend up to three weeks taking on the harsh surroundings of the Australian jungle, with a whole host of brand new nasty surprises created just for them.
The ten celebrities heading into the jungle for the new series are:
- Actor – John Barrowman MBE
- Football manager – Harry Redknapp
- ‘Corrie’ star– Sair Khan
- TV presenter – Nick Knowles
- Singer – Fleur East
- Popstar – James McVey
- ‘The Chase’ star - Anne “The Governess” Hegerty
- ‘Hollyoaks’ actor – Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- Comedy actor – Emily Atack
- Actor – Rita Simons
‘I’m a Celebrity!’ returns for its 18th season this Sunday, 18 November at 9pm on ITV.