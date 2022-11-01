Heartstopper’s Kit Connor Supported By Cast And Fans After Being Forced To Come Out As Bisexual

Kit Connor Rex

The cast and crew of Heartstopper have rallied around lead star Kit Connor after he claimed he was forced to come out as bisexual.

Fans have also rushed to support the young actor, who plays Nick Nelson in the teen Netflix drama, after he shared a tweet on Monday evening.

Advertisement

“Back for a minute,” he wrote. “I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) October 31, 2022

It’s not yet clear what prompted Connor’s tweet, but Heartstopper’s showrunner Alice Oseman was among the first to voice their support for the young actor and condemn those who “gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities”.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” they wrote.

Advertisement

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F*CK. Kit you are amazing.”

I truly don't understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as FUCK. Kit you are amazing 💖 — Alice Oseman Updates (@AliceOseman) October 31, 2022

Heartstopper star Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy Olsson, also showed their support, tweeting: “I love u Kit. I’m sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. Been treated so unfairly.”

i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly. — kizzy edgell (@kizzy_edgell) October 31, 2022

Many fans also rushed to show their support on social media…

Reading tweets like this is heartbreaking… especially when Heartstopper taught so many people around the world the true value of someone’s personal coming out story. I’m so sorry you had this moment taken away from you Kit, but let’s hope people will learn from it! ❤️❤️ — Michael Gunning (@MichaelGunning1) October 31, 2022

I’m sickened over the words and treatment you’ve endured. You’re an incredible actor, and human. — Laura Taylor Namey (@LauraTNamey) November 1, 2022

Advertisement

Sending love and hugs Kit. No one should force you to do anything. Your a beautiful guy. X — Glenn 🏳️‍🌈♥️🌈 (@ghills433) November 1, 2022

Kit, I’m so sorry that it had to come down to this, because you deserved so much better. You don’t owe anyone anything, but I hope you’re doing okay. Please take care of yourself and know that you are loved. ❤️ — Max Gao • 高俊鹏 (@MaxJGao) November 1, 2022

Being forced to come out is being outed and it’s disgusting. I’m so sorry you’ve been put through that. Sending you so much love and solidarity, Kit ❤️ — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) November 1, 2022

Solidarity Kit ❤️ I feel like these so-called fans need to watch the show again and pay a bit more attention. — Nicola Slawson (@Nicola_Slawson) November 1, 2022

Honestly, I’m so devastated to read this. This journey is your own and you should never have had to share it with anyone unless you wanted to. We’re all here for you x 💔. — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) November 1, 2022

Advertisement

Kit shot to fame after Heartstopper became a huge hit for Netflix around the world when it was released in April.

It tells the story of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick Nelson (Kit).

In May, Kit refused to label his sexuality when he appeared on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast.

“I just think that there’s a danger with things on social media,” he said.

“In the cast, we’re all young – I’m 18 – and we have a few people in their early twenties as well and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready.”

He added: “I mean, for me, I just feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I’m not too big on labels and things like that.

Advertisement

“I’m not massive about that. And I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

Help and support: