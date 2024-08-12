Kit Harington Makes Candid Admission About Why He 'Backed Out' Of Game Of Thrones Spin-Off

Kit Harington at the premiere of Extrapolations last year via Associated Press

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has lifted the lid on why a spin-off series inspired by his character is no longer going ahead.

It was first reported back in 2022 that a show set around Jon Snow was in development at the US broadcaster HBO, although the British star confirmed back in April that these plans had been put on ice.

During a new interview with British GQ, Kit was asked about why the project was no longer moving forward, a subject he admitted he was reluctant to talk about.

“What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’,” he shared. “My first reaction was no. And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.

“We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it. And it just didn’t... nothing got us excited enough.”

He went on to say that he eventually “kind of backed out” out of concern that “if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want”.

Kit Harington in character as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones HBO

Kit said earlier this year: “We all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being.

“There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Elsewhere in his GQ interview, Kit opened up about his true feelings towards Game Of Thrones’ divisive finale.