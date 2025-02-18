Lifeuk styleshoppingShoes

Run, Don't Walk – This Effortlessly Cool French Shoe Brand Has Up To 50% Off

Introducing the little-known brand you're about to become obsessed with.
Parents editor at HuffPost UK

Kleman shoes are on sale with up to 50% off.
AURELIEN MORELLE / Kleman
I’m fed up of buying shoes that fall to pieces within a year or shred the backs of my ankles to smithereens.

But finding footwear that’s comfy, durable and well-made can be tricky territory – especially when you’re used to shopping in the same-old places on the British high street.

Thankfully there are loads of shoe brands out there that specialise in stylish footwear that’s not only well-made, but also won’t break the bank. You just need to know exactly where to look.

One lesser-known brand that you might not have heard of – but definitely should have on your fashion radar – is Kleman.

The company has honed its footwear offering over the course of 75 years – and is French, so I think we can all agree they know what they’re doing in the style department.

Its offering of timelessly classic, leather shoes – from loafers to lace-ups, sandals to slip-ons – can be found in a select number of UK stockists, as well as online.

There’s something for everyone – and the brand has an extremely enticing sale on right now, with up to 50% (!!) off.

In need of new footwear that’ll stand the test of time? Let me walk you through my favourite sale picks.

These off-white suede shoes would look super chic with cropped jeans.
Kleman

*Pictures myself swanning around Paris in a pair of these*

Buy now for €75.00 (£62) – was €150.00
Clogs continue to be everywhere.
Kleman

These suede slip-ons are comfy, breathable and we love the light tan colour which will go with pretty much anything.

Buy now for €105 (£87) – was €150
Pedi at the ready...
Kleman

These chunky white sandals will look great with a tan come summer.

Buy now for €97.99 (£82) – was €140
The perfect lace-ups don't exi....
Kleman

Oh ok I'll take them.

Buy now for €132.99 (£110) – was €190
Everyone will be asking you where you got them from.
Kleman

Obsessed with this colourway.

Buy now for €118.99 (£99) – was €170
British weather = much-needed spring boots.
Kleman

And these buttery bad boys were certainly made for stomping – come rain or shine.

Buy now for €147 (£122) – was €210
Kleman
Is this the perfect work shoe?

Soft leather and a timeless, simplistic style? Yes please.

Buy now for €139.99 (£117) – was €200
