AURELIEN MORELLE / Kleman Kleman shoes are on sale with up to 50% off.

I’m fed up of buying shoes that fall to pieces within a year or shred the backs of my ankles to smithereens.

But finding footwear that’s comfy, durable and well-made can be tricky territory – especially when you’re used to shopping in the same-old places on the British high street.

Thankfully there are loads of shoe brands out there that specialise in stylish footwear that’s not only well-made, but also won’t break the bank. You just need to know exactly where to look.

One lesser-known brand that you might not have heard of – but definitely should have on your fashion radar – is Kleman.

The company has honed its footwear offering over the course of 75 years – and is French, so I think we can all agree they know what they’re doing in the style department.

Its offering of timelessly classic, leather shoes – from loafers to lace-ups, sandals to slip-ons – can be found in a select number of UK stockists, as well as online.

There’s something for everyone – and the brand has an extremely enticing sale on right now, with up to 50% (!!) off.

