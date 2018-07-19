Police in England and Wales recorded a 12% rise in homicides and a 16% increase in offences involving knives or sharp instruments in the last year, official figures show.

The number of homicides recorded by the police showed a fourth consecutive rise following a long-term decline, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Admissions to hospital for assaults involving a sharp instrument also increased by 15% for England last year, provisional NHS data reveals.

The figures, released on Thursday, come following dozens of stabbings in the capital earlier this year.