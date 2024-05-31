The Star-Studded Knives Out Cast Announcements Just Keep On Coming

Daniel Craig in character as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion John Wilson/Netflix

More Hollywood stars have been added to the cast of the third film of the Knives Out saga.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would once again be teaming up with filmmaker Rian Johnson for a follow-up to 2022’s Glass Onion, which is set to be called Wake Up Dead Man.

Since then, a host of A-listers have been unveiled to be appearing in the film, with two more added to the cast on Thursday evening.

Deadline was the first to report that Jeremy Renner will be making an appearance in the film, in what will be his first major film role since he almost lost his life in a snow-plough accident in early 2023.

Jeremy Renner NBC via Getty Images

Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion saw the former James Bond actor playing detective Benoit Blanc, who is recruited to solve cryptic murder cases amid a sprawling ensemble cast made up of a host of A-listers.

Both films were critical and commercial hits, each earning nominations for their screenplays at the Oscars.

Mila Kunis Kevin Winter via Getty Images