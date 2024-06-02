Kourtney Kardashian Had No Idea This Controversial Reality Show Moment Was Being Filmed

Kourtney Kardashian pictured in 2021 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian found out the hard way that one of her biggest fights with sister Kim was going to be on the small screen.

The siblings traded nasty barbs with each other by phone last season on their reality show, The Kardashians, which is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

Advertisement

During the row, Kourtney called Kim a narcissist and said she hated her, while Kim went even lower and revealed that her sister’s young children were coming to Kim with problems they had with their mum.

On Wednesday’s episode of the reality show, viewers were told for the first time that Kourtney had no idea the nasty exchange was even on camera.

“I just had a feeling that it was filmed, like after the fact,” Kourtney said during a talk with one of her friends. She said that she asked Kim not to use the footage, before backing down.

“I’m like, ‘You’re not using it,’” the Lemme founder said, before conceding that the exchange was “too good not to use.”

Advertisement

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pictured together in 2018 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Kourtney explained that viewers get “really analytical” when it comes to her fights with Kim, but insisted that things aren’t that deep.

“You know, we’re sisters. I think people forget,” she said. “They always say, like on our show, ‘How are they gonna get through it?’ And they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up.”

“I’m sure a lot of people have had, like, crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme,” Kourtney said in a confessional with a laugh. “I really don’t know.”

Kim added that “there’s this huge misconception that Kourtney and I hate each other,” when they “really don’t.”

Advertisement

“The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what’s going on — if she needs something, I’m there. If I need something, she’s there. And it will always be that way no matter what we’re going through,” she said.

Kourtney also reiterated that everything was “back to normal” with Kim.

“We get along, we really connect over the kids,” she said. “I can’t even believe that a second of energy was wasted on that [fight].”

One might forgive viewers for their take on the sisters’ relationship, as the two aren’t always the nicest to each other on-screen.

Kourtney and Kim, even got into a physical altercation with each other that was caught on camera back in 2020. Kim said that Kourtney scratched her so hard that she started bleeding, so Kim slapped her sister back.

This happened just two years after Kim famously called her sister the “least exciting to look at” during a heated fight on the family’s reality TV show in 2018.