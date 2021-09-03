Spencer Composer Jonny Greenwood Compares New Diana Biopic To A 'Horror Film'

Spencer composer Jonny Greenwood has said the upcoming Princess Diana biopic is more in keeping with a horror film than anything we might have seen in The Crown.

Jonny – best known for his work as a member of Radiohead – composed the score for Spencer, which sees Kristen Stewart in the lead role of the late Princess of Wales.

The new film is set over a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana spent the festive season with the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham, at the peak of her marital issues with Prince Charles.

Ahead of the film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival, Jonny said he was impressed that Spencer is “darker and stranger than most films about the royals seem to be”.