Kristin Davis Didn't Want To Break Up With Alec Baldwin For This 'Embarrassing' Reason

Kristin Davis via Associated Press

Sex And The City alum Kristin Davis has confessed she didn’t want to end her early 2000s romance with Alec Baldwin because of his fancy summer home in the Hamptons.

On the latest episode of Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast, which was published earlier this week, Kristin recalled telling co-star Sarah Jessica Parker: “I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec, but I just really love that house.”

Admitting this was “literally, like, one of the only times I have felt that way”, she added: “I’m like, ‘I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house’. It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true.”

Kristin Davis and Alec Baldwin, pictured at the 2001 U.S. Open, weren't a long-term love match, but the Sex And The City star said she sure loved his home. Ezra Shaw via Getty Images

Kristin made the confession after the host revisited an anecdote she’d shared on her own podcast about an old actor boyfriend who had borrowed $5,000 from her, and then ghosted her.

When Rob Lowe speculated that the actor could be Alec Baldwin, Kristin quickly dismissed the suggestion, insisting: “Alec Baldwin was so rich by the time I dated Alec Baldwin.

“One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett.”

Alec Baldwin and Kristin Davis, pictured strolling hand in hand, eventually walked away from their relationship. Tom Kingston via Getty Images

“I so would never have needed to lend Alec $5,000,” she added.