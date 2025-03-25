Kristin Davis Names The 1 Sex And The City Scene She Really Didn't Want To Do

Kristin Davis in character as Charlotte York in Sex And The City in the late 90s Moviestore/Shutterstock

But it turns out the one scene from the show she hated the most had nothing to do with sex.

Speaking on a recent episode of her Sex And The City rewatch podcast Are You A Charlotte?, the Emmy nominee recalled how miffed she was in season six, when she was asked to shoot a scene in which she and her on-screen husband Evan Handler’s characters were struck with food poisoning after a decadent French food feast.

“I just hated that storyline so much,” she admitted. “I went to Elisa Zuritsky and Julia Rottenberg [who wrote the episode] and said, ‘Please, do we have to do this? Why?’. [But] they were like, ‘It’s so funny’.”

She continued: “I think it was based on a story where someone went to France and had a similar experience with their decadent cheeses, which we’re not used to here.”

And it seems she never did come around to the scene, even if it did end up being a turning point of sorts between Charlotte and her husband, Harry.

“I didn’t like that,” Kristin added. “I didn’t want to lay on the floor of the bathroom with Evan in stained T-shirts. Ick.”

Kristin Davis still hates this infamous scene from Sex And The City's final season HBO

Since she began hosting Are You A Charlotte?, Kristin has been spilling all kinds of behind-the-scenes tea – including a story about her famous co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who she claimed once kicked off about the outfit she was required to wear in a pivotal scene.

