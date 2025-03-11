Kristin Davis Names 1 'Shocking' Sex And The City Storyline She 'Still' Can't Believe

Kristin Davis has admitted there’s one Sex And The City plot that she’s still struggling to get her head around.
The Emmy nominee has been on something of a nostalgia trip lately, looking back at the hit sitcom as part of her new podcast Are You A Charlotte?, while also gearing up for the third season of the polarising reboot And Just Like That.
During the latest episode of her podcast, Kristin revealed that she never quite got over the shock of Carrie forgiving Mr Big when he stood her up at the altar in the first Sex And The City film.
“The most shocking thing was Big standing Carrie up at the wedding,” she claimed. “That was really, really bad.
“Now, I know we wouldn’t have had a movie without it. I get that. I totally get that. And thank God the movie was, you know, much seen and beloved, and we’re so grateful for that because it was a really big risk. But that was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Kristin added: “I can’t believe she forgave him. Just can’t believe it. Still.”
To be fair, Kristin, at least it gave us the iconic moment when Charlotte lets Big have it later in the film...
Since the launch of Are You A Charlotte?, Kristin has been spilling plenty of behind-the-scenes Sex And The City tea (or Cosmopolitans, as the case may be).
Last month, she revealed that Sarah Jessica Parker was unhappy about a particular outfit she had to wear during one of the show’s most memorable scenes, and she has also been reflecting on how filming sex scenes has changed since her early days playing Charlotte York.