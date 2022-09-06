Kwasi Kwarteng Appointed Chancellor In New Liz Truss Cabinet

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed chancellor as Liz Truss made major changes as the new prime minister assembled her new cabinet.

He served as business secretary under Boris Johnson and is a close ally of Truss and early supporter of he leadership bid.

The new prime minister also made James Cleverly the foreign secretary, and former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed home secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.

The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

The Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP @KwasiKwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury.#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/6YQy0YuQPs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 6, 2022

It follows Therese Coffey being appointed health secretary and deputy prime minister.

Truss began her cabinet reshuffle with a cull of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters, sending Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay to the backbenches swiftly after she became prime minister.

She removed the senior figures who had backed her rival in the Tory leadership race promptly after heading to her House of Commons office following her first speech in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Kwarteng, whose appointment to No 11 had been widely expected, replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury.