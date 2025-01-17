Kyle Maclachlan and David Lynch pictured together in 2017 Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

On Thursday evening, Kyle shared a series of snaps of himself and the director – with whom he worked on the films Dune and Blue Velvet, as well as the award-winning surreal TV series Twin Peaks – on Instagram, writing: “Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie.

Advertisement

“He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognise. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision.”

David Lynch and Kyle Maclachlan share a hug at the premiere of Twin Peaks: The Return Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Kyle continued: “What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.

Advertisement

“Our friendship blossomed on Blue Velvet and then Twin Peaks and I always found him to be the most authentically alive person I’d ever met.

“David was in tune with the universe and his own imagination on a level that seemed to be the best version of human. He was not interested in answers because he understood that questions are the drive that make us who we are. They are our breath.”

“While the world has lost a remarkable artist, I’ve lost a dear friend who imagined a future for me and allowed me to travel in worlds I could never have conceived on my own,” Kyle said.

Advertisement

“I can see him now, standing up to greet me in his backyard, with a warm smile and big hug and that Great Plains honk of a voice. We’d talk coffee, the joy of the unexpected, the beauty of the world and laugh.

“His love for me and mine for him came out of the cosmic fate of two people who saw the best things about themselves in each other. I will miss him more than the limits of my language can tell and my heart can bear. My world is that much fuller because I knew him and that much emptier now that he’s gone.”

“David, I remain forever changed, and forever your Kale,” he concluded. “Thank you for everything.”

The American filmmaker and screenwriter’s most well-known films included Mulholland Drive, Wild At Heart and the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me.

Advertisement

He was three times nominated for Best Director at the Oscars – for The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive – and picked up an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to cinema in 2019.

Kyle MacLachlan presents David Lynch with his honorary Oscar in October 2019 via Associated Press

David’s family announced his death on Facebook, writing: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

Advertisement

“We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole’.”

David was married four times in his lifetime, and had four children from past relationships.