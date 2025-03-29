LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kylie Kelce is taking issue with critics who say that having a C-section or getting an epidural during labor isn’t a “true birth experience.”

During Thursday’s episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce opened up about her birth plan ahead of the arrival of her and husband Jason Kelce’s fourth child, which she said was “approved by her team of OB-GYNs.”

Advertisement

“I just want a fat needle in my back,” she joked before slamming people who judge women for having medicated births. “People who dismiss birth with an epidural as being not a true birth experience, I can promise you from the bottom of my heart, I felt every part of labor.”

Kelce went on to defend women who have C-sections, noting that she’s seen a “number of triggering comments over the weekend” on TikTok about women being told that having an emergency C-section, or a C-section that was scheduled, means “they did not experience birth.”

“The person you’re speaking to just grew a human being, and for whatever reason that little baby needed to come out the front, not the bottom,” she declared. “You know whose business that is? Not fucking yours.”

Advertisement

“I’m trying to be nice,” Kelce added. “No, never mind. Go fuck yourself. You can kindly fuck right off.”

She then pointed out that C-sections are considered a “massive abdominal surgery.”

“Abdominal surgery to get out the human life that they just built. I can’t believe that people say that,” she said. “That is horrific. I dare you to say that within earshot of me.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Kelce told viewers that her mom, Lisa McDevitt, birthed her via C-section because she was a large baby.

Advertisement

“You think that when I was 12 pounds, 1 ounce and I had to come out the front [of] my 5-foot-2 mother that she didn’t experience birth? I will kick your ass in honour of Lisa,” she added.