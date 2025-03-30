Labour Cabinet Minister Slams Donald Trump's Trade Tariff Plans

President Donald Trump waves to supporters from his limousine as he arrives at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. via Associated Press

A cabinet minister has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on foreign imports to the United States.

The US president wants to slap a 25% tax on all cars sold into America in a move which could be devastating for the British car industry.

Separate tariffs on steel products will also damage the UK amid fears of a global trade war.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has also been warned by the Office for Budget Responsibility that all of the spare cash she hoped to have would be wiped out if Trump goes ahead with his plans.

The new tariffs are set to come into force from April 2, which the president has dubbed “liberation day” for America.

On Sky News this morning, Cooper said: “We clearly want to see reductions in barriers to trade, not increasing barriers to trade. So obviously we’re very disappointed at the US decision to introduce tariffs, including around auto and steel and so on.

“I think the chancellor has said we are continuing intense discussions with the US….we will continue with those discussions.”

British officials are continuing negotiations with their US counterparts in a bid to agree an economic deal which could exempt the UK from the tariffs.

The home secretary added: “In the end, if you increase barriers to trade right across the world, that’s not good for the world economy, let alone any individual country as part of that.

“That’s why our approach to this is to try to seek new trade agreements across the world, including improving our trading relationship with the EU as well as the US. This is about removing barriers instead of increasing them.”

Asked if the UK could retaliate by imposing its own tariffs on American imports, the home secretary said: “The prime minister has said that no option is off the table and we will continue to approach this in the UK national interest.”

A poll by the Best for Britain campaign group showed voters want to see the government establish closer economic ties with the EU in the face of Trump’s threat.

The YouGov survey showed that 43% of of Brits believe the UK should improve trade with the bloc, compared to just 14% who think improving relations with Trump is the way to go.

Keir Starmer has said he wants to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU, but has ruled out rejoining either the single market or the customs union.