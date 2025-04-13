Labour Cabinet Minister Tells Trump UK Won't Import Chlorinated Chicken From US

Jonathan Reynolds and Donald Trump. AP

A cabinet minister has insisted the UK will not agree to import chlorinated chicken from America in order to secure an economic deal with Donald Trump.

Jonathan Reynolds set out the government’s red line as talks continue with the US over a trade agreement.

Downing Street sources have told HuffPost UK that any deal is still “weeks if not months” away.

In a statement published earlier this month, the White House said: “The UK maintains non-science-based standards that severely restrict US exports of safe, high-quality beef and poultry products.”

Trump has previously suggested that a trade agreement could lead to the removal of tariffs on British imports to America.

But on Sky News this morning, presenter Trevor Phillips asked business secretary Reynold: “Chlorinated chicken – on the table or off the table?”

The minister replied: “We will never change our SPS [sanitary and phytosanitary] food standards. We’ve made that perfectly clear to the United States.”